Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Call From Bulgarian Counterpart


2026-03-01 08:45:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call Sunday from Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.
The call, the Foreign Ministry said, affirmed Bulgaria's condemnation of the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait and other regional states, and recognized the right of affected countries to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty and territory. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

