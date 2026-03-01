Amadeus Acquires AI-Driven Travel Startup Skylink

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Madrid: Amadeus has acquired SkyLink, an artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered corporate travel booking solution, for an undisclosed amount.

Amadeus said the acquisition will help it scale its AI efforts, adding that it plans to integrate SkyLink's conversational technology into existing tools to support employees traveling for business.

Founded in 2021, SkyLink, a PhocusWire Hot 25 Travel Startup for 2026, sits within a company's enterprise chat system such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. It uses natural language text or voice conversation to help travelers and travel arrangers to quickly and cost-effectively book policy compliant trips.

Amadeus said the addition of US-based SkyLink would extend its corporate travel capabilities, particularly for its customer base in North America. The global distribution specialist also said it will expand the AI-driven conversational solution across airlines, airports and hospitality.