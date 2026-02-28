40 Officers Graduate From Aircrew Examining Board's Instrument Rating Course

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) A diverse cohort of 40 officers graduated from the 23rd Combined Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner (CIRIE) Course conducted by the Aircrew Examining Board (AEB), an official said on Saturday.

The AEB, which is entrusted to uphold the highest standards of flying in the IAF, hosted the valedictory function at Air Force Station, Hindan, on Friday, the official said in a statement.

The course participants included 32 officers from the IAF, two officers from the Indian Army, two officers from the Indian Navy and four officers from friendly foreign countries, namely Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar.

The exclusive course highlights increasing tri-service synergy and IAF's role as a global knowledge hub in the field of aviation, said the statement.

The prestigious six-week programme of this CIRIE course underscores IAF's unwavering commitment to excellence in aviation, it said.

The valedictory ceremony was reviewed by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, AVSM, VM, Director General (Inspection & Safety), whose vast operational experience added value to the occasion.

Wg Cdr Deepak Awasthi, Wg Cdr Vishal Joshi and Wg Cdr Rohit Tiwari were felicitated by the reviewing officer for standing first in order of merit amongst aircrew from fighter, transport and helicopter fleets.

The course, spanning six intensive weeks, comprised four weeks of ground training and two weeks of flying training, said the statement.

This blended approach ensured officers master the complexities of evaluating instrument flying, critical for modern air operations in adverse weather and tactical scenarios, it said.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed a powerful display of the Indian Air Force's precision, speed and operational dominance during Vayushakti-26 Exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, he said,“From frontline fighters to advanced air defence systems and indigenous platforms, the exercise reflected the growing strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and our expanding multi-domain capabilities. Guided by the ethos of 'Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek', our Air Warriors remain ever vigilant in safeguarding India's skies and sovereignty.”