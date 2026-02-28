Openai, Amazon Announce Strategic Partnership Amazon To Invest $50B

Strategic Partnership and Investment

OpenAI and Amazon have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world.

Amazon will also invest USD 50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial USD 15 billion investment and followed by another USD 35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met, according to a statement from OpenAI.

Joint Development of Stateful Runtime Environment

OpenAI and Amazon are jointly developing a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI's models, which will be available through Amazon Bedrock. Stateful developer environments are the next generation of how frontier models will be used, seamlessly enabling models to access elements like compute, memory, and identity. A Stateful Runtime Environment allows developers to keep context, remember prior work, work across software tools and data sources, and access compute. They're designed to handle ongoing projects and workflows.

"These stateful developer environments will be trained to run optimally on AWS's infrastructure and integrated with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and infrastructure services so customers' AI applications and agents run cohesively with the rest of their infrastructure applications running in AWS. The Stateful Runtime Environment is expected to launch in the next few months," the statement read.

AWS as Exclusive Cloud Provider for OpenAI Frontier

AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, expanding access to OpenAI's most advanced enterprise platform as demand for AI deployment accelerates across industries.

Frontier enables organizations to build, deploy, and manage teams of AI agents that operate across real business systems with shared context, built-in governance, and enterprise-grade security, without managing underlying infrastructure. As companies move from experimentation to production AI, Frontier makes it straightforward to integrate powerful AI into existing workflows quickly, securely, and at global scale.

Expanded Agreement and Infrastructure Commitment

OpenAI and AWS are expanding their existing $38 billion multi-year agreement by USD 100 billion over 8 years. The expansion includes OpenAI committing to consume approximately 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure, which will support demand for Stateful Runtime, Frontier, and other advanced workloads. This agreement lowers the cost and improves the efficiency of producing intelligence at scale.

Under this structure, OpenAI secures long-term capacity while working with AWS to deploy purpose-built silicon alongside its broader compute ecosystem, enabling enterprises to consume intelligence on demand without managing underlying infrastructure. This commitment spans both Trainium3 and next-generation Trainium4 chips and will power a broad range of advanced AI workloads. Trainium4, expected to begin delivery in 2027, will provide another major performance gain, including significantly higher FP4 compute performance, expanded memory bandwidth, and increased high-bandwidth memory capacity to support increasingly capable AI systems at scale.

Collaboration on Custom Models

"OpenAI and Amazon will collaborate to develop customized models available to Amazon developers to power Amazon's customer-facing applications. Amazon teams will be able to tailor OpenAI models for use across AI products and agents that serve customers directly. These capabilities will complement the models already available to Amazon developers, including Amazon's Nova family, offering another tool for teams to build and deliver at scale," the statement concluded. (ANI)

