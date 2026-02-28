403
Over Dozen Dead as Bolivia Military Cargo Plane Crashes Into Highway
(MENAFN) A Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules military cargo plane transporting newly printed banknotes crashed near the capital Friday after skidding off a runway and plowing into a heavily trafficked road in the city of El Alto, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 30, authorities confirmed.
The crash occurred at 6:20 pm local time (2220 GMT) as the aircraft was landing at El Alto International Airport, having departed from the eastern city of Santa Cruz, according to state air traffic control authority NAABOL. The plane veered off the runway before striking multiple vehicles along a crowded avenue, damaging around a dozen cars before coming to rest in a nearby field.
Fire Chief Pavel Tovar said emergency crews were still working to determine whether the fatalities occurred aboard the aircraft or among motorists on the highway. Firefighters subsequently extinguished fires ignited by the impact.
The crash triggered chaotic scenes on the ground as newly printed Bolivian banknotes scattered across the roadway, drawing crowds of residents who rushed to collect the cash. Police in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowds, with authorities also deploying water hoses to push people back from the debris zone.
The Defense Ministry did not immediately release operational details, while investigators continued to examine whether the incident occurred during landing or takeoff. Officials confirmed the aircraft had originated from Santa Cruz before the fatal crash unfolded on the outskirts of the capital.
