Israel Announces State of Emergency Following Strike on Tehran
(MENAFN) Israel has announced a nationwide state of emergency after what officials described as a preemptive strike on Tehran, amid concerns over potential retaliation.
The declaration came shortly after Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF had carried out a “pre-emptive strike against Iran,” warning that missile and drone attacks on Israel are expected in the near future.
Sirens sounded across the country, and advance alerts were sent directly to mobile devices, instructing residents to stay near protected areas, the military said.
New guidelines from the Home Front Command prohibit schools, public gatherings, and workplace attendance, except for essential services. The military emphasized that the proactive alert aims to prepare the public for possible incoming attacks.
Early Saturday, Katz explained that the strike was intended “to remove threats against the State of Israel.” A senior defense official told Israeli media that “this is a joint Israeli-American attack” which had been planned “for months.” A US official later confirmed that American forces were involved in the operation.
