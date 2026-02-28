Ukraine Thanks 107 Countries For Backing UN Resolution On Lasting Peace Zelensky
"There were those who urged us to stop working on the UN General Assembly resolution 'Support for lasting peace in Ukraine.' I said: 'No, no steps back.' Because there are many countries that support us," Zelensky said.
He added that some partners had proposed a version of the resolution text without the words "Russian aggression."
"I said: 'No, it is Russian aggression.' If we do not include these words, people will forget about it in two or three years," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky imposes sanctions on ten Russian transport and logistics companies
According to him, 107 countries supported the resolution, and Ukraine is grateful to each of them, "although it had been predicted that there would be around 80 votes, and no more."
People and countries must not be allowed to forget that this is an act of aggression against peaceful people, the president said.
On February 24, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine," calling for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirming the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
At the same time, the General Assembly rejected a proposal by the United States to remove references to territorial integrity and the need to achieve a just peace from the draft resolution.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment