Egypt Pushes for Concessions to Ease US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Egypt has stepped up diplomatic outreach aimed at narrowing differences between Tehran and Washington, urging both sides to adopt a flexible approach in ongoing negotiations.
According to an official statement released Friday, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate telephone discussions on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. The conversations focused on recent developments in the latest round of US-Iran talks held in Geneva, Switzerland.
The ministry indicated that the diplomatic engagement was conducted under directives from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has called for efforts to contain escalation and ease mounting regional tensions.
During the calls, Abdelatty reviewed both the trajectory and substance of the Geneva discussions with Araghchi and Grossi. He reiterated Cairo’s consistent backing of diplomatic channels as the preferred means of addressing unresolved matters between the two countries.
The Egyptian foreign minister underscored “the importance of resolving pending disputes and all concerns in the negotiations between the US and Iran and reaching compromises, away from military solutions and their grave consequences,” the statement said.
Both Araghchi and Grossi conveyed appreciation for Egypt’s mediation efforts and reaffirmed their readiness to maintain consultation and coordination in pursuit of a comprehensive resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue, as well as broader regional stability, according to the ministry.
In his exchange with Abdelatty, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran expects Washington to move away from what he described as “excessive” demands in order to facilitate a viable agreement.
