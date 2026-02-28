Flydubai Flights From Kazan And Moscow Divert To Azerbaijan
AzerNEWS reports that the Kazan–Dubai flight safely touched down at 11:25 local time, followed by the Moscow–Dubai flight at 11:43.
In both cases, the safety of passengers and crew was fully ensured. Landing procedures and subsequent operations were carried out in accordance with international aviation standards and safety regulations.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport's operational infrastructure remains fully prepared to accommodate alternate and transit flights, continuing to serve effectively as a reliable backup airport within the regional air transport system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment