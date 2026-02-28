Syria Grounds Flights Amid Growing Tensions In Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Syria has closed its airspace amid ongoing strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, Trend reports.

The Syrian government announced that the flight ban will remain in effect for at least 12 hours.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.