Sybiha Meets Newly Appointed Ministers Of Foreign Affairs And Defense Of Netherlands In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, stated this at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen. This is his first foreign visit, specifically to our country, together with the new Minister of Defense. In other words, this is the first international visit by two ministers of the new Dutch government at once," Sybiha said.

He added that his first conversation with Berendsen took place on February 23, just a few hours after the appointment of the new Dutch government.

"It was also his first international contact in the position of minister. I am grateful to the Netherlands for these important political signals. The new Dutch government has defined international security and the development of partnership with Ukraine as its priorities. We sincerely appreciate that the coalition agreement has enshrined long-term commitments to support," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 23 in The Hague, the new Dutch government headed by Prime Minister Rob Jetten took the oath of office and officially began its work.