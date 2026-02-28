403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigeria Reschedules 2027 Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Nigeria's electoral authority has rescheduled the country's 2027 presidential election, shifting the vote away from a date that would have coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, authorities announced Friday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that the presidential election, originally set for Feb. 20, 2027, will now be held on Jan. 16, 2027. State gubernatorial elections, previously scheduled for March 6, have been moved to Feb. 6.
The decision affects one of the continent's most consequential democratic exercises — Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation. The revised calendar comes after the original dates drew mounting criticism once it became apparent they would fall during Ramadan, a period of fasting and heightened religious observance for the country's large Muslim population.
INEC offered no additional details beyond confirming that the scheduling change was made in direct response to concerns surrounding the religious calendar overlap.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that the presidential election, originally set for Feb. 20, 2027, will now be held on Jan. 16, 2027. State gubernatorial elections, previously scheduled for March 6, have been moved to Feb. 6.
The decision affects one of the continent's most consequential democratic exercises — Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation. The revised calendar comes after the original dates drew mounting criticism once it became apparent they would fall during Ramadan, a period of fasting and heightened religious observance for the country's large Muslim population.
INEC offered no additional details beyond confirming that the scheduling change was made in direct response to concerns surrounding the religious calendar overlap.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment