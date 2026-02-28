403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Military Cargo Plane Crashes in Bolivia, Killing at Least Fifteen
(MENAFN) A military cargo aircraft transporting large amounts of newly printed currency crashed onto a busy highway near Bolivia’s administrative capital late Friday, killing at least 15 people and causing chaos as banknotes scattered across the scene.
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules, operated by the Bolivian Air Force, lost control and skidded off the runway while attempting to land in poor weather conditions in the city of El Alto, near La Paz.
Reports indicate the plane was carrying cash from the central bank to regional cities.
The aircraft struck multiple vehicles after leaving the airport before coming to rest in a nearby field, according to Fire Chief Pavel Tovar. At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, and burned wreckage along with bodies were reportedly scattered along the highway.
Emergency crews extinguished fires on the aircraft while rescuers searched the damaged vehicles for survivors. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the fatalities were passengers on the plane or motorists affected by the crash.
The Lockheed C-130 Hercules, operated by the Bolivian Air Force, lost control and skidded off the runway while attempting to land in poor weather conditions in the city of El Alto, near La Paz.
Reports indicate the plane was carrying cash from the central bank to regional cities.
The aircraft struck multiple vehicles after leaving the airport before coming to rest in a nearby field, according to Fire Chief Pavel Tovar. At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, and burned wreckage along with bodies were reportedly scattered along the highway.
Emergency crews extinguished fires on the aircraft while rescuers searched the damaged vehicles for survivors. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the fatalities were passengers on the plane or motorists affected by the crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment