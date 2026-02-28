403
Milan Tram Derails, Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
(MENAFN) At least two people have died and around 40 others were injured after a crowded tram derailed on Friday in central Milan, according to local authorities.
The tram, traveling at high speed along Vittorio Veneto street at approximately 1500 GMT, reportedly crashed into the side of a building, shattering a shop window before coming to a stop against a tree.
Local reports indicate that the first victim was trapped beneath the tram, while the majority of the injured were passengers on board.
"We have to wait to understand how such a serious incident could have occurred … unfortunately, according to initial reports, it has resulted in the death of one person, while another was seriously injured," said regional welfare councilor Guido Bertolaso. Officials later confirmed that the second person died in hospital after being admitted in critical condition.
Emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, rushed to the scene to assist the victims.
The incident occurred amid a busy period for Milan, which is hosting seasonal fashion shows following the successful conclusion of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics and just ahead of the Paralympic Games.
