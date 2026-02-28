403
Trump Signals Intervention in Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated Friday that he may be open to intervening in the escalating armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as deadly border clashes between the two nations continue to claim lives on both sides.
"Well, I would. I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well," Trump said, offering warm praise for the country's leadership. "You have a great prime minister. You have a great general there … I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well."
Hostilities erupted Thursday when Kabul launched a series of border attacks against Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to retaliate with airstrikes inside Afghan territory. The combined death toll has since climbed to 48, with casualties reported on both sides of the frontier.
Pakistan suffered 12 soldiers and one civilian killed, while Kabul reported the deaths of 13 of its soldiers alongside 22 civilians. The Pakistani army also confirmed that at least one of its soldiers remains missing in the aftermath of the clashes.
