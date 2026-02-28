403
Iran Sees Cyberattacks on News Sites Amid US-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) Several Iranian news websites and local applications, including the IRNA news agency, were targeted by cyberattacks on Saturday as the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, according to reports.
IRNA’s website became inaccessible, while other outlets experienced disruptions, and widespread internet outages were reported across the country. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed: "Iran is now in the midst of a near-total internet blackout with national connectivity at 4%."
