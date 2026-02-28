Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Sees Cyberattacks on News Sites Amid US-Israel Strikes

Iran Sees Cyberattacks on News Sites Amid US-Israel Strikes


2026-02-28 04:34:33
(MENAFN) Several Iranian news websites and local applications, including the IRNA news agency, were targeted by cyberattacks on Saturday as the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, according to reports.

IRNA’s website became inaccessible, while other outlets experienced disruptions, and widespread internet outages were reported across the country. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed: "Iran is now in the midst of a near-total internet blackout with national connectivity at 4%."

MENAFN28022026000045017640ID1110802075



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search