Tehran Hospitals Activate Emergency Following US, Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Hospitals in Tehran declared a state of emergency on Saturday after the city was rocked by strikes from the United States and Israel, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.
Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanipour stated that emergency procedures were implemented following explosions across various parts of the capital. He added that ambulances were deployed to the affected areas and that casualty figures would be released later.
While Israel carried out a "preemptive" attack known as "Lion’s Roar," US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces launched "major combat operations in Iran," with the goal of "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime." He also emphasized that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.
