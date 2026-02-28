403
Bolivian Military Plane Crashes Near Capital, Causing Multiple Fatalities
(MENAFN) A Bolivian military cargo plane carrying newly printed banknotes crashed Friday near the capital, skidding off the runway and striking a busy highway in El Alto2220 GMT) as the aircraft was landing at ["airport","El Alto International Airport","bolivia"], having departed from ","Santa Cruz","bolivia"], according to the nation’s air traffic control agency.
The Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules veered off the runway and collided with multiple vehicles along a crowded avenue, damaging at least a dozen cars before coming to rest in a nearby field, officials said.
Fire Chief Pavel Tovar said emergency crews were working to determine whether the fatalities occurred on the plane or among motorists. Firefighters later extinguished fires caused by the crash.
The aircraft was transporting newly printed banknotes, which were scattered across the roadway, creating chaotic scenes as residents rushed to collect cash while police in riot gear attempted to control the crowds. Authorities also used water hoses to disperse people from the debris.
The Defense Ministry of Bolivia did not immediately provide operational details, and the state air navigation authority NAABOL confirmed the flight originated in Santa Cruz. Officials are continuing to investigate whether the crash occurred during landing or takeoff.
