403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi, Afghan FMs Hold Talks on Regional Security, Stability
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held talks on Saturday with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, focusing on unfolding regional events and initiatives aimed at reinforcing peace and stability, according to an official statement.
As noted in the statement, the discussion took place against the backdrop of continuing friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan along their mutual border. During the call, both sides assessed the latest developments in the region and explored potential measures that could ease tensions while supporting broader security and stability efforts.
On Feb. 22, Pakistan’s Information Ministry declared that, in the wake of multiple bombings inside the country, its military carried out strikes on seven sites near the Afghan frontier, which it characterized as “terrorist camps.”
Reacting to the operation, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry stated that an “appropriate and measured response” would be delivered to Pakistan at a suitable time.
Subsequently, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported that 18 individuals lost their lives and many others sustained injuries due to the Pakistani strikes.
As noted in the statement, the discussion took place against the backdrop of continuing friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan along their mutual border. During the call, both sides assessed the latest developments in the region and explored potential measures that could ease tensions while supporting broader security and stability efforts.
On Feb. 22, Pakistan’s Information Ministry declared that, in the wake of multiple bombings inside the country, its military carried out strikes on seven sites near the Afghan frontier, which it characterized as “terrorist camps.”
Reacting to the operation, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry stated that an “appropriate and measured response” would be delivered to Pakistan at a suitable time.
Subsequently, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported that 18 individuals lost their lives and many others sustained injuries due to the Pakistani strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment