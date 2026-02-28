403
Canada Calls on Citizens to Evacuate Middle East
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand issued an emergency warning Friday, ordering nationals across key Middle East hotspots to evacuate immediately as deteriorating conditions threaten to spiral out of control.
The alert covers Canadians in Israel, Palestine, and Lebanon, who are strongly advised to "consider leaving while commercial options remain available" — a signal that exit routes may not stay open for long. The warning carries even greater urgency for those inside Iran, who are being told to "leave now if they can do so safely."
Anand described the regional security environment as "volatile and unpredictable," directing all nationals in the affected areas to "remain vigilant, monitor local and international media, and follow the instructions of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place."
Particularly alarming is Canada's near-total inability to assist citizens trapped in Iran. With no diplomatic foothold in Tehran, Ottawa acknowledged bluntly that "there is no Canadian embassy in Iran and our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited, especially during an active conflict" — leaving thousands of dual nationals effectively on their own.
The warning comes as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a dangerous standoff, with stalled nuclear negotiations running parallel to a massive U.S. military buildup across the region — a combination that analysts warn could ignite rapidly with little notice.
