Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Closes Its Airspace After Strikes On Iran

2026-02-28 03:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Baghdad: Iraq closed its airspace on Saturday, state media said, after strikes were carried out against Iran.

"The ministry of transport announces closing Iraqi airspace," the Iraq News Agency INA reported.

The Peninsula

