France Urges Citizens to Refrain from Traveling to Israel, Palestinian Territories
France on Friday urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"Travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem and the West Bank, remains strongly discouraged, including for tourism and family visits," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry warned of potential airspace closures, flight cancellations, and delays lasting several days, depending on regional developments.
It also advised French nationals currently in the area to exercise “the utmost vigilance and caution,” avoid demonstrations or gatherings, identify shelters, and follow instructions from local authorities where applicable.
