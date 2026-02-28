403
NATO Reaffirms Commitment to Strong, Secure Nuclear Deterrence
(MENAFN) NATO on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the credibility, effectiveness, and security of its nuclear deterrent, according to a statement from the alliance.
The NATO High Level Group, the senior advisory body to the alliance’s Nuclear Planning Group, met in Brussels on Wednesday to review the credibility, effectiveness, safety, and security of NATO’s nuclear posture “in light of the evolving security environment.”
“Allies underscored the importance of NATO's nuclear burden sharing and discussed approaches to safeguarding Alliance security through NATO’s nuclear posture,” the statement said, highlighting the ongoing role of collaborative decision-making in maintaining collective defense.
The meeting, chaired by Robert Soofer, included exercises in the alliance’s consultative processes.
The statement comes amid recent US military reinforcements in the Persian Gulf and warnings that Washington could take action to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and rein in “regional allies.” Tehran has accused the US and Israel of fabricating pretexts for intervention, vowing to respond to any military action—even if limited—and insisting that sanctions relief must accompany restrictions on its nuclear activities.
