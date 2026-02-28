403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces Additional Iran Negotiations Scheduled for Friday
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that further discussions with Iran are anticipated later in the day.
"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later. We will have some additional talks today," Trump told reporters before departing for Texas.
His comments follow the conclusion of the third round of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva on Thursday. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s approach: “It would be wonderful if they'd negotiate in good faith and good conscience, but they are not getting there. So far, they're not getting there.”
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidiani foreign minister"], serving as mediator, met on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, DC. Albusaidi briefed him on the ongoing negotiations and the progress achieved to date, saying, “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach.”
"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later. We will have some additional talks today," Trump told reporters before departing for Texas.
His comments follow the conclusion of the third round of indirect negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva on Thursday. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s approach: “It would be wonderful if they'd negotiate in good faith and good conscience, but they are not getting there. So far, they're not getting there.”
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidiani foreign minister"], serving as mediator, met on Friday with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, DC. Albusaidi briefed him on the ongoing negotiations and the progress achieved to date, saying, “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment