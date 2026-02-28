403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Set for Israel Visit Monday
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel early next week, the U.S. State Department confirmed in a statement Friday.
Rubio is scheduled to arrive on Monday and remain through Tuesday, with an agenda centered on pressing regional concerns. According to the statement, the visit will cover "a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza."
The announcement comes on the same day the State Department authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families from Israel, citing mounting safety risks — a move that underscores the urgency and sensitivity surrounding Rubio's planned trip.
Rubio is scheduled to arrive on Monday and remain through Tuesday, with an agenda centered on pressing regional concerns. According to the statement, the visit will cover "a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza."
The announcement comes on the same day the State Department authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families from Israel, citing mounting safety risks — a move that underscores the urgency and sensitivity surrounding Rubio's planned trip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment