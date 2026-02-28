403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Says Sudan Faces World’s Highest Humanitarian Need in 2026
(MENAFN) The UN announced on Friday that almost 34 million people in Sudan will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, marking “the highest number of people in need anywhere in the world.”
“Sudan, as you know, the conflict in that country has pushed humanitarian needs to extraordinary levels,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing. “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 34 million people will require aid in 2026. This is the highest number of people needing assistance anywhere in the world.”
Dujarric noted that humanitarian agencies are seeking $2.9 billion this year to reach over 20 million people facing the most severe conditions. The funding would support the provision of food, clean water, nutrition, health care, protection, and education services.
He also highlighted the risks faced by aid workers: “In recent months, 92 aid workers, mostly Sudanese, have been killed, injured, or kidnapped or detained, and more than 65 attacks on health care workers and patients were also recorded.”
The UN stressed that delivering aid at scale requires flexible funding and guaranteed humanitarian access to ensure relief workers can reach those in need safely and without obstruction.
Sudan has been embroiled in violent conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million people, and created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
“Sudan, as you know, the conflict in that country has pushed humanitarian needs to extraordinary levels,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing. “Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 34 million people will require aid in 2026. This is the highest number of people needing assistance anywhere in the world.”
Dujarric noted that humanitarian agencies are seeking $2.9 billion this year to reach over 20 million people facing the most severe conditions. The funding would support the provision of food, clean water, nutrition, health care, protection, and education services.
He also highlighted the risks faced by aid workers: “In recent months, 92 aid workers, mostly Sudanese, have been killed, injured, or kidnapped or detained, and more than 65 attacks on health care workers and patients were also recorded.”
The UN stressed that delivering aid at scale requires flexible funding and guaranteed humanitarian access to ensure relief workers can reach those in need safely and without obstruction.
Sudan has been embroiled in violent conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million people, and created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment