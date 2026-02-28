403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Urges Compromises to Resolve US-Iran Disputes
(MENAFN) Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s foreign minister, urged on Friday that “compromises” are needed to resolve ongoing disputes between Iran and United States, following separate phone calls with his Iranian counterpart and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Abdelatty conducted “two separate calls” on Thursday with senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the latest round of negotiations in Geneva directives from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to work toward de-escalation and reduce regional tensions. Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s “firm position supporting diplomatic efforts to settle outstanding issues,” highlighting the need to continue negotiations and avoid escalation.
He stressed “the importance of resolving pending disputes and all concerns in the negotiations between the US and Iran and reaching compromises, away from military solutions and their grave consequences,” the ministry said.
Both Araghchi and Grossi expressed appreciation for Egypt’s role in reducing tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing coordination, aiming to reach a comprehensive settlement on Iran’s nuclear file and promote regional stability.
Abdelatty conducted “two separate calls” on Thursday with senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the latest round of negotiations in Geneva directives from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to work toward de-escalation and reduce regional tensions. Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s “firm position supporting diplomatic efforts to settle outstanding issues,” highlighting the need to continue negotiations and avoid escalation.
He stressed “the importance of resolving pending disputes and all concerns in the negotiations between the US and Iran and reaching compromises, away from military solutions and their grave consequences,” the ministry said.
Both Araghchi and Grossi expressed appreciation for Egypt’s role in reducing tensions and reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing coordination, aiming to reach a comprehensive settlement on Iran’s nuclear file and promote regional stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment