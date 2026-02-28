403
Finland Posts Fragile 0.2 Percent GDP Growth in 2025
(MENAFN) Finland's economy edged back into positive territory in 2025, posting a modest 0.2 percent expansion after a prolonged stretch of stagnation, according to data published by Statistics Finland on Friday.
The recovery, while tentative, gathered some momentum toward year-end, with fourth-quarter GDP rising 0.4 percent compared to the preceding quarter. Statistics Finland noted that the headline annual figure was partly flattered by a low base effect stemming from a weak first half of 2024. The fourth-quarter uptick was underpinned by a pickup in both investment activity and private consumption — with public investments climbing 2.3 percent from the third quarter and private consumption growing 0.4 percent over the same period.
Sectoral performance was uneven throughout the year. The forest industry delivered a strong showing in the first quarter, while the chemical industry surged in the second. Both sectors retreated in the third quarter, dragging the metal industry down alongside them. By the final quarter, the metal and chemical industries had staged a comeback. Construction, however, remained a persistent weak spot, with activity levels across all of 2025 running below those recorded in 2024.
Jukka Appelqvist, chief economist at the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, struck a cautiously optimistic tone, pointing to the year-end data as a signal that the downturn has run its course.
"A lot of expectations have been placed on the recovery of domestic demand in business cycle forecasts. The increase is not yet spectacular, but the direction is finally positive," he said.
In a separate release, Statistics Finland offered an encouraging early read on 2026, reporting that seasonally adjusted national output rose 1.1 percent in January from the prior month — a sign that the fragile recovery may be gaining traction.
In a separate release, Statistics Finland offered an encouraging early read on 2026, reporting that seasonally adjusted national output rose 1.1 percent in January from the prior month — a sign that the fragile recovery may be gaining traction.
