France Warns Citizens Against Travel to Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank
(MENAFN) France's Foreign Ministry issued an urgent security advisory Friday, discouraging French nationals from traveling to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank as regional tensions linked to the situation in Iran continue to mount.
In an official statement, the ministry said that given the prevailing security climate in Iran and its potential spillover effects, travel to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank remains discouraged — including trips for tourism or family purposes. Travelers were put on notice that escalating conditions could trigger airspace closures, flight cancellations, and significant delays, with the ministry urging French nationals to maintain direct contact with their airlines should the security environment worsen.
French citizens already present in the affected areas were instructed to remain on high alert, steer clear of demonstrations and public gatherings, and take time to identify nearby shelter locations in the event of an emergency.
The advisory arrives against a backdrop of sharply rising regional tensions. Senior U.S. officials have issued repeated warnings in recent days about the potential for military action against Iran, while Tehran has made clear it would strike U.S. military installations across the region in the event of any such attack.
