Russian Army Loses Another 770 Soldiers And Two MLRS In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,707 (+1) tanks, 24,102 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 37,663 (+32) artillery systems, 1,661 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,305 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 348 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 149,637 (+1,616), cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0), ships/boats – 29 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 80,329 (+149), special equipment – 4,075 (+0).Read also: Border guards show repelled Russian“meat” assaults in Kharkiv region
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 27, as of 22:00, there were 120 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
