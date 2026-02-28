Is Sangeeta Richer Than Thalapathy Vijay? A Look At Her Massive Net Worth Amid Divorce Buzz

Amid the ongoing divorce buzz surrounding Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, fresh attention has turned toward his wife Sangeeta's wealth. Reports suggest she owns assets worth hundreds of crores. Here's a clear look at her background and net worth

Sangeeta, wife of Vijay, hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father, Sorna Lingam, is reportedly a well-established businessman based in the UK, involved in export-import ventures.

Interestingly, Sangeeta was once an ardent fan of Vijay. During one of his film shoots in Chennai, she travelled from abroad to meet him. Their first meeting reportedly sparked a relationship that soon turned serious.

After informing their families, the couple tied the knot in 1999 in a Christian wedding ceremony attended by relatives, industry personalities, and fans. They have two children - son Jason Sanjay, who is pursuing a career in filmmaking, and daughter Divya Shasha, who is studying in London.

Over the years, Vijay has become one of the highest-paid actors in South India. His reported net worth is said to exceed Rs 600 crore, with recent projects allegedly fetching him around Rs 200 crore per film.

However, Sangeeta's financial standing has also drawn attention. Reports claim that she owns assets worth more than Rs 400 crore. At the time of their marriage, it is said that her family wealth was significantly strong, possibly even higher than Vijay's early-career earnings.

While Vijay's cinematic success has expanded his fortune massively over time, Sangeeta remains financially independent with substantial inherited and personal assets.

Recently, reports surfaced that Sangeeta has filed for divorce in a family court in Tamil Nadu. Allegations of marital discord and personal disputes have been widely discussed online, though official confirmations remain limited.

Social media conversations suggest that the controversy could impact Vijay's public image, especially as he continues to build his political presence in Tamil Nadu. With growing speculation around his political ambitions, observers believe that personal controversies may influence voter perception, particularly among women.

As legal proceedings move forward, public curiosity around both their personal and financial lives continues to grow.