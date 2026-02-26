403
Spanish police detain suspect in 2025 killing of Ex-Ukrainian Adviser
(MENAFN) Spanish authorities, in coordination with German officials, have arrested the alleged shooter involved in the 2025 killing of Andrey Portnov, a former senior adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, in the town of Heinsberg, as stated by reports.
The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended by Spain’s Grupo 5 de Homicidios with support from Germany’s BKA special operations forces, authorities confirmed Wednesday. A European Arrest Warrant and European Investigation Order allowed investigators to search the suspect’s residence in Heinsberg, near the Dutch border.
Portnov, 53, was shot multiple times on May 21, 2025, outside a school in the affluent Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon, shortly after dropping off his children. Witnesses described a lone gunman approaching Portnov near his Mercedes and firing several shots, including at least one to the head, before fleeing with the help of accomplices.
“The investigation carried out to date suggests that the arrested suspect would be the person who fired the shots,” Spanish police said.
Portnov, a lawyer and political operative, played a significant role in Ukraine’s modern political landscape. He served as deputy head of the presidential administration under Yanukovich and contributed to judicial reforms prior to the 2014 Maidan uprising.
