GAC, represented at AVTODOM, held a closed presentation of the new GAC S7 hybrid crossover
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The presentation of the new premium GAC S7 hybrid crossover took place in Moscow on February 5, 2026. The new design philosophy of the brand, represented at AVTODOM Group, was unveiled there. Ka Dan, GAC's Design Director, personally demonstrated the brand's concept and discussed the development of its corporate identity.
Mr. Ka Dan described in detail the three generations of the brand's design language, each reflecting changes in technology and customer expectations. The new GAC S7 combines expressive volumes and clear body lines, creating a composed and confident image. Exclusive materials and ergonomic solutions are used in the car's interior, aimed at ensuring comfort for all passengers. The GAC S7 is a premium family crossover, adapted to various road and climate conditions. The model's color scheme, inspired by natural landscapes, complements the vehicle's overall visual appearance.
The GAC S7 is powered by a modern hybrid powertrain, designed to deliver high efficiency and environmental friendliness. The vehicle combines dynamic performance with fuel economy. Its technical solutions are designed to ensure confident handling and a smooth ride in a variety of road conditions. Advanced driver assistance systems, a multimedia system with an intuitive interface and an active and passive safety system that meets international standards are included in the crossover's equipment.
"The GAC brand is represented at the GAC AVTODOM dealership, continuing to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and high quality standards. The design of the new GAC S7 hybrid crossover reflects the brand philosophy that underpins every model. The GAC S7 is a vehicle in which every detail has been carefully considered to ensure comfort, safety and impeccable aesthetics. This is especially important for our customers", – commented Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM.
