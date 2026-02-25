403
Zillow Promotes Marissa Brooks To Head Of Corporate Affairs
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SEATTLE - Zillow has promoted Marissa Brooks to senior VP of corporate affairs, positioning the function as a core component of the company's growth strategy.
Brooks oversees communications, government relations and industry engagement. She previously served as VP of strategic business communications, where she led internal and external communications across the company.
The elevation comes as Zillow continues investing in product innovation and expanding its housing and rentals marketplace while navigating ongoing policy debate around affordability, supply and access.
“In real estate and technology, sustainable growth requires innovation, operational excellence and trust,” said CEO Jeremy Wacksman.“Marissa's leadership in communications and government relations ensures we engage responsibly and credibly on the issues that shape housing.”
The announcement also included two senior product appointments: Christopher Roberts was named chief produc officer, and Jon Lim was promoted to senior vice president of rentals product and business operations.
