Certified Safety Training Expands Online Access To Safety Courses In Calgary And Edmonton

Certified Safety Training, a Canada-based provider of workplace safety education, announces its continued expansion of online access to professional training and course information.

The platform is designed to help individuals and employers in the Calgary and Edmonton regions register for essential safety certifications with clear scheduling and course details. This is set out to support safer jobsites and stronger compliance cultures across high-risk industries.







Certified Safety Training offers a broad catalogue of in-person, blended, and online learning options that cover many of the most common requirements for construction, industrial, warehousing, and facility operations. With this, the company aims to help workers through course categories including fall protection, mobile elevated work platform, forklift, first aid & CPR, among many other options.

With the vision of making workplace safety education clear and accessible, the site is designed to provide workers with flexible training plans to help businesses stay organized with reliable training plans.

The company takes great pride in its aim to support faster and more confident decision-making as the site helps employers quickly determine which certifications align with specific roles, with straightforward details on duration and training location.

“Workplace safety training works best when it's easy to access, easy to book, and aligned with real jobsite needs,” said Ben Marasco of Certified Safety Training.“Our focus is to support both individuals and organizations with training that meets expectations and one that strengthens confidence to prevent incidents.”

Certified Safety Training positions its programming around recognized standards and workplace regulatory expectations. The company notes its alignment with Alberta occupational health and safety requirements and references CSA standards for select certifications. With these partnerships, the company reinforces quality instruction and recognized certification pathways for learners and workplaces.

Beyond training, the company is committed to supporting organizations that aim to pair training with on-site readiness and visible safety infrastructure by including workplace safety supplies and accessories for the protection of employees.

The introduction of new workplace safety training options is part of Certified Safety Training's ongoing effort to strengthen its role as a comprehensive safety education provider for the Calgary and Edmonton regions. With a focus on practical instruction and a customer-first training experience, Certified Safety Training continues to support safer worksites across Alberta.

About Certified Safety Training

Certified Safety Training provides workplace safety instruction for individuals and organizations in Alberta, with a course catalogue spanning core jobsite requirements such as fall protection, equipment operation, confined space awareness, first aid/CPR pathways, and related certifications.

With training locations serving the Calgary and Edmonton regions and online learning options available for select courses, the organization supports accessible, compliance-oriented training for a wide range of industries.

