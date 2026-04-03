Iran Death Toll From U.S.-Israeli Strikes Rises Above 2,000

Iranian officials said the casualties were recorded from February 26 onward, as repeated strikes hit multiple provinces and key infrastructure sites. The scale of the toll points to the widening humanitarian impact of the conflict, which has increasingly affected civilians as well as strategic and military-linked areas.

At the same time, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that more than 600 schools and educational centers have been damaged or hit during the attacks. The claim adds to growing concern over the war's effect on civilian life, especially children, education services and already fragile public infrastructure.

The latest figures came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington had largely achieved its objectives in Iran and suggested the war could end within two to three weeks. Trump has also indicated the United States may conclude the conflict even without a formal agreement, though no clear framework for ending the war has been publicly outlined.

The war has increasingly moved beyond military targets and become a broader humanitarian crisis, with hospitals, schools, public utilities and residential areas all reportedly affected by weeks of bombardment. Aid agencies and regional observers have warned that the longer the conflict continues, the deeper the damage to civilian life will become.

The reported destruction of schools and educational centers is especially significant because it points to the long-term social impact of the war. Even if fighting ends in the coming weeks, the damage to education, health services and urban infrastructure is likely to take years to repair.

The new casualty figures underline the growing human cost of the war at a time when political leaders are increasingly discussing how and when it may end. But even if military operations slow soon, the scale of destruction across Iran suggests the consequences of the conflict will continue long after the fighting stops.