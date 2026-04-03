'Only Country To Have Lost Mariners': India Flags Human Cost At High-Level Meet On Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Amid Iran War

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has once again called for a return to diplomacy to resolve the crisis stemming from the war in West Asia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented the country at a UK-hosted meeting of over 60 nations on 2 April, which focused on securing global shipping routes through the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

In his remarks, while Misri emphasised the impact of the crisis on India's energy security, he also pointed out that India remains the“only country to have lost mariners in attacks on merchant shipping in the Gulf,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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Misri, joining the deliberations virtually, articulated New Delhi's stance on the safety of international shipping lanes in the region amid Iran's partial blockade of the strategic waterway, which has severely disrupted global oil and gas supplies.

In his remarks at the meeting, the foreign secretary noted the importance of the principles of freedom of navigation and unimpeded transit through international waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by British foreign minister Yvette Cooper on Thursday afternoon, alongside representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The USA was not part of the meeting.

The statement said Misri emphasised the impact of the crisis on India's energy security and the fact that it remains the "only country to have lost mariners in attacks on merchant shipping in the Gulf".

"He also underlined that the way out of the crisis consisted of de-escalation and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue among all concerned parties," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

"As far as India is concerned, you very well know that we stand for free and open commercial shipping, and for maritime security in keeping with international law," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing on Thursday.

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"We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority," he said.

Jaiswal said the UK invited several countries, including India, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz and Misri attended it.

"We are in touch with Iran and other countries to see how best we can get unimpeded and safe transit for our ships which are carrying products including LPG and LNG," he said.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said New Delhi is closely following all developments relating to the West Asia conflict.

33 days into West Asia War

It's been over a month since the West Asia war began with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Tensions escalated following the killing of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the military strikes on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with many leading powers pressing for the full reopening of the waterway.

Iran has allowed ships from friendly countries to transit through the waterway.

In the last couple of weeks, India has made diplomatic efforts to end the war in West Asia as soon as possible and to ensure the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority.

New Delhi believes there could be serious ramifications for the security of fuel and fertiliser supplies for many countries, including India, if the blockade of the shipping lane continues.

(With agency inputs)