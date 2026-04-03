Good Friday 2026: Schools, Banks, Offices, Stock Markets - What's Open, What's Closed?

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is observing Good Friday on 3 April, 2026, along with other parts of the world. This day is marked as a government holiday in India. Therefore, schools, colleges, banks and other places in India will remain closed today.

Why is India observing Good Friday today?

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.

Therefore, India is observing Good Friday today.

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Banks: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Friday, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar. However, ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps will remain operational for daily transactions even during bank holidays, unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

Government offices: Government offices across India will observe a holiday due to Good Friday on 3 April. According to the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, 3 April is a gazetted holiday.

Schools and colleges: All schools, government and private, across India will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, 3 April. Similarly, all colleges will be closed on Good Friday.

Stock markets: The Indian stock markets – BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Friday. Therefore, there will be no trading on the bourses today.

Good Friday: What's open in India?

Public transport: Public transport, including bus, train, metro and auto rickshaw services will be available in India on Good Friday to benefit commuters.

Emergency services: Emergency services like hospitals, ambulances, medicine shops, fire department and others will be open today.

Shops and markets: Shops and malls will remain open today despite the Good Friday holiday. Shoppers can expect a normal day at markets.

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Good Friday is being observed across India and the globe on 3 April this year. The date of Good Friday is determined according to Easter Sunday.

The origins of Good Friday trace back to the first century in Roman-ruled Judea. According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ was condemned to death by the Roman governor Pontius Pilate through crucifixion. Over time, Christians have continued to observe this day through acts of penance, fasting, and subdued church services.

Even though Good Friday is a day of mourning, it is called“good” as Christians consider the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is considered to a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity and an act of love and redemption, a core belief of Christianity.

Religious significance of Good Friday

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.

How is Good Friday observed?

The observance of Good Friday may vary across various denominations of Christianity. Special services to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ are held in churches. These include readings on crucifixion along with prayers of forgiveness.

Good Friday is a public holiday in India, leading to closures of schools, banks, and stock markets. Emergency services and public transport will remain operational despite the holiday. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is observed with various religious activities.

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