Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rainy Weekend In Delhi After Hazy Start To The Day

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi began the day under a dusty haze with cooler temperatures offering brief relief. Weather conditions are set to shift, as rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring changes through the weekend

The national capital woke up to a hazy skyline as dust storms reduced visibility across several areas. The minimum temperature hovered around 21°C, making the morning feel relatively pleasant compared to recent heatwaves. However, poor air quality and suspended dust particles caused discomfort, especially for daily commuters navigating through the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch around 33°C, while humidity levels may range between 45% and 80%.

A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. These conditions could lead to minor disruptions, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. The temperature is expected to dip slightly, with the maximum around 31°C and minimum close to 20°C.

The changing weather pattern is expected to persist beyond the weekend. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may continue on April 5, followed by a partly cloudy sky on April 6. Another round of rain activity is likely between April 7 and 8.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain stable between 31°C and 33°C, while nights may stay cooler, ranging from 17°C to 21°C. The continued rainfall could provide sustained relief from rising early-April temperatures.