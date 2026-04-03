Delhi Weather Today: National Capital Wakes Up To Dust Storm, Haze - Check IMD Forecast For Friday, 3 April 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi woke up to a cool, hazy Friday morning, with dust storms affecting visibility across the national capital.

Visuals from Delhi on Friday morning showed dust storms sweeping across the city, obscuring visibility in several parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had, in its latest bulletin, forecast a pleasant day for the national capital on Friday, 3 April.

As per IMD, Delhi will have generally cloudy skies for most of Friday, with some rain forecast later in the day - a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts of up to 40 kmph.

Despite the rain forecast, IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Friday.

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Maximum temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 32-34°C range, down from Thursday's 36.8°C. Minimum temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to hover around 20-22°C on Friday.

Friday's unexpectedly cool weather - an ongoing effect of Western Disturbances - marks a shift from high temperatures last month, with Delhi experiencing its hottest March in 50 years on 9 March.

While Friday is expected to be pleasant for residents in the national capital, Saturday could be considerably wetter.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi for Saturday, 4 April, warning of one or two spells of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Wind speeds on Saturday are expected to remain in the 30-40 kmph range, with gusts hitting 50 kmph in the afternoon and evening.

Light rains are expected to continue in the national capital for the coming days, with the IMD forecasting generally cloudy skies and light spells of rain and thunderstorms up until 8 April, Wednesday.

The only exception is 6 April - residents in the national capital can expect partly cloudy skies on Monday, with no rain on the forecast.