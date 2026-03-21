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Re-Election Of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Re-Election Of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul


2026-03-21 11:02:29
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election. The United States greatly values our alliance and deep friendship with Thailand, spanning nearly two centuries. We appreciate the Prime Minister's close cooperation with us on key priorities, including economic prosperity, law enforcement cooperation on cyber scams, modernizing our defense alliance, and helping to promote peace and stability in the region.

We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Anutin and his new government to further strengthen the U.S.-Thai relationship by promoting peace and prosperity for both our peoples. Together, we will continue to make our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

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U.S. Department of State

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