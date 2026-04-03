Pete Hegseth Forces US Army Chief Randy George To Step Down, Orders Immediate Retirement

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down and retire“effective immediately”, marking a dramatic shake-up in the Pentagon's top leadership amid ongoing military operations in the Middle East.

General George, who was appointed in 2023 and was expected to serve until 2027, is leaving his post with more than a year remaining in his tenure. The Pentagon confirmed his exit in a brief statement, saying he“will be retiring... effective immediately” and added,“We wish him well in his retirement.”

CBS News was first to report the ouster.

The move is considered highly unusual, particularly as it comes during a period of heightened US military engagement linked to the Iran conflict. Reports indicate that thousands of American troops, including units from the 82nd Airborne Division, have been deployed to the region as part of the ongoing buildup.

Also Read: US keeps door open for Iran talks despite Trump's war-time threats

Notably, no official reason has been provided for George's abrupt removal. However, the decision is part of a broader overhaul led by Hegseth, who has been reshaping senior military leadership since taking office. Alongside George, other high-ranking officers, including General David Hodne and Major General William Green, have also been removed.

The leadership changes have raised concerns within defence circles, as such sweeping dismissals during active military operations are rare and could impact continuity and strategic planning.

General Christopher LaNeve is expected to take over as acting Army Chief of Staff following George's departure.

Hegseth, a former media personality turned defence chief, has already overseen multiple high-level exits within the Pentagon, signalling a significant shift in military leadership aligned with the administration's priorities.

The sudden exit of one of the US military's top officers underscores growing turbulence within the Pentagon at a time of escalating geopolitical tensions and active conflict in the Middle East.

Also Read: 8 Civilians Killed in US-Israeli Strike on Iran Bridge: Official Media