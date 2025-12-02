403
Court Grants Netanyahu’s Request to Cancel Corruption Trial
(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv District Court on Monday authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s petition to annul his planned courtroom appearance on corruption allegations scheduled for Tuesday, citing “security commitments.”
Netanyahu had appealed to the court to withdraw his Tuesday appearance because of unspecified security-related duties, according to a public broadcaster.
The outlet noted that prosecutors raised no objections, leading the court to approve Netanyahu’s plea and formally terminate the session.
Netanyahu attended a hearing on Monday for the first time since he appealed to President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in his ongoing corruption proceedings.
The Israeli leader submitted an official plea on Sunday to Herzog seeking clemency from the corruption accusations that have followed him for numerous years.
Netanyahu has frequently sought to cancel or curtail his court sessions, referring to travel obligations, security considerations, political pressures, or his involvement in Israel’s war in Gaza.
In January, Netanyahu commenced interrogation rounds tied to corruption allegations in cases labeled 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he rejects.
Case 1000 concerns claims that Netanyahu and his spouse accepted lavish gifts, including cigars and champagne, from affluent businessmen in return for political advantages.
Case 2000 pertains to reported negotiations with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, aimed at securing favorable media coverage.
