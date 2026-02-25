U.S.-Caribbean Cooperation To Disrupt Illicit Firearms Trafficking

Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) traffic illicit drugs that kill our citizens and illegally smuggle firearms and ammunition that fuel violence and instability in the Caribbean – including Haiti. The United States works to disrupt illicit firearms trafficking in our region through enhanced intelligence sharing, joint investigations, and operations with Caribbean law enforcement counterparts.

