EHRDC And DIB Host Open Career Day To Advance Emiratisation In Banking

The event aligns with EHRDC's efforts to strengthen nationals' readiness to engage in priority economic sectors

Dubai, 25 February 2026: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai hosted an open career day for DIB, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), Nafis, the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Emirates Institute of Finance, and Dubai College of Tourism. The initiative reflects strong institutional collaboration and integration of roles among employment and professional qualification entities to enhance employment opportunities for Emiratis in the banking sector and support their long-term career sustainability.

The event aimed to foster an integrated ecosystem that supports the continued participation of nationals in the labour market. It aligns with the Council's aim to develop effective mechanisms that directly connect Emirati talents with private-sector employment opportunities through innovative recruitment platforms that facilitate engagement with employers and accelerate hiring processes. This approach contributes to enhancing the readiness of nationals to engage and thrive in vital and priority economic sectors.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said:“The open career day forms part of the Council's ongoing efforts to translate Emiratisation objectives into tangible employment opportunities that enable Emirati nationals to contribute to strategic sectors that add value to the national economy. Through these impactful partnerships, we are building sustainable career pathways that integrate employment, qualification, and skills development, enhancing job stability and strengthening competitiveness in the labour market. The Council remains committed to advancing institutional cooperation models that align education and training outcomes with private-sector requirements, creating long-term impact across Dubai's human development ecosystem.”

The open career day featured a range of career guidance programmes and introductory sessions highlighting available career pathways within the banking sector. It also showcased development and qualification opportunities designed to support the professional advancement of Emirati talent and enable them keep pace with the evolving needs of financial institutions and the modern workplace. This reflects the importance of integrating employment with qualification and investing in human capital to support comprehensive economic and social development in Dubai.

The event represents a significant step, reflecting the commitment of participating entities to strengthening institutional coordination to support Emirati employment and increase national participation across key sectors. Through practical initiatives that place job seekers at the core of the employment ecosystem, the participating entities reinforced a model of integration that aligns government policies with private-sector needs. The initiative contributes to the creation of sustainable economic opportunities for nationals and supports Dubai's vision of nurturing and empowering human capital as a driver of growth and development.

