Yarmouk University Explores Academic, Cultural Cooperation With Russian Institutions

Irbid, Feb. 23 (Petra) – Yarmouk University President Malek Shrairi discussed Monday prospects for expanding academic and cultural cooperation with Russian universities during a meeting with a delegation from the Russian Cultural Attaché in Amman, including Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Amman, Ruben Gazanchian.According to a university statement, discussions focused on advancing Russian language instruction at Yarmouk University and the potential establishment of a dedicated Russian language program.The meeting also examined incorporating Russian into the university's language course offerings, enabling students, particularly those seeking postgraduate studies in Russia, to enhance their linguistic proficiency and cultural understanding.Shrairi highlighted the university's commitment to strengthening engagement with global cultures and expanding academic and research partnerships with international institutions. He underscored the university's readiness to cooperate with the Russian Cultural Attaché and the Russian Cultural Center to attract specialized faculty in Russian language studies, thereby fostering a high-quality academic environment that supports multilingual competencies and cross-cultural awareness.He also expressed the university's willingness to receive Russian students interested in studying Arabic through its Arabic for Non-Native Speakers program at the Language Center, in addition to exploring opportunities for student exchange and joint scientific research to advance educational collaboration between the two countries.For his part, Gazanchian reaffirmed the attaché's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Yarmouk University, citing its established academic standing. He noted that collaboration would include support for Russian language instruction, joint cultural programming, and facilitating student access to annual scholarships for postgraduate studies at Russian universities.