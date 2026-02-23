Medical Waste Management Industry Report 2026-2035: A $25+ Billion Market By 2030 With Stericycle, Veolia Environmental Services, Clean Harbors, Suez Environmental Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The medical waste management market is poised for consistent growth, expanding from $19.69 billion in 2025 to $20.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth trajectory stems from healthcare facility expansions, increased medical activity volumes, heightened awareness of infection control, early advancements in waste systems, and bolstered healthcare safety protocols.

By 2030, the market is projected to reach $25.22 billion with a CAGR of 5%, driven by reinforced environmental protection laws, escalating healthcare waste volumes, expansion of specialized waste processing infrastructure, increased regulatory compliance requirements, and a shift towards sustainable waste management practices. Key trends include a focus on secure biomedical waste handling, adoption of regulated waste treatment systems, preference for structured waste collection services, development of advanced waste treatment technologies, and a heightened emphasis on environmental health and public safety.

The surge in healthcare waste, propelled by an aging global population requiring more extensive medical care, significantly contributes to market growth. Increasing waste volumes underscore the demand for specialized disposal services to manage the hazardous byproducts from medical activities, posing risks to human health and the environment. For instance, US hospitals generate over 14,000 tons of waste daily, equivalent to approximately 33.8 pounds per patient, highlighting the rising need for robust waste management solutions.

Innovation within the industry is marked by the introduction of sustainable solutions aimed at minimizing environmental impact. In June 2025, Daniels Healthcare Ltd. launched the 24L SHARPSGUARD eco container, an innovative sharps container made from recycled healthcare waste. This breakthrough aims to transition away from conventional single-use containers, incorporating up to 80% post-consumer recycled plastic, with up to 40% sourced directly from NHS clinical waste, thus reducing carbon emissions and promoting circular waste practices. These eco-friendly solutions align with healthcare facilities' environmental objectives and foster broader adoption of eco-efficient waste management practices.

Leading players in the market include Stericycle Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Clean Harbors Inc., Suez Environmental Services, Waste Management Inc., and other notable names that continue to shape the industry landscape.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America. Key countries contributing to market dynamics include Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and the UK, among others, reflecting a broad international footprint in the market.

The market encompasses revenues from services such as waste treatment and disposal, highlighting the value generated by entities through various service offerings and related goods.

Key Attributes:

