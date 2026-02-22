403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan Promises Retaliation After Pakistani Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Afghanistan's Defense Ministry pledged Sunday to respond with an "appropriate and measured response" at a "suitable time" following reported Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors escalated sharply.
In a statement published on X, the ministry condemned the strikes "in the strongest possible terms," branding them a brazen violation of national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighborliness, and Islamic values. Kabul further charged that deliberately targeting civilian and religious sites exposed the Pakistani military's intelligence and security failures, warning that "such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings."
Pakistan confirmed the military operations early Sunday, with its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announcing strikes on multiple locations across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan. "Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote on X.
Islamabad tied the offensive directly to a string of recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil and doubled down on demands that Kabul dismantle militant infrastructure along the shared border. "Pakistan expects and reiterates the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost," it added.
The strikes follow Pakistan's vow Saturday to avenge the killing of two security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Islamabad issuing an unambiguous warning that no attack launched from Afghan territory would go unanswered.
Afghan media corroborated reports of the strikes across several eastern and southeastern provinces, though casualty figures and the full scope of the damage remained unclear at the time of publication.
In a statement published on X, the ministry condemned the strikes "in the strongest possible terms," branding them a brazen violation of national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighborliness, and Islamic values. Kabul further charged that deliberately targeting civilian and religious sites exposed the Pakistani military's intelligence and security failures, warning that "such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings."
Pakistan confirmed the military operations early Sunday, with its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announcing strikes on multiple locations across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan. "Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote on X.
Islamabad tied the offensive directly to a string of recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil and doubled down on demands that Kabul dismantle militant infrastructure along the shared border. "Pakistan expects and reiterates the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost," it added.
The strikes follow Pakistan's vow Saturday to avenge the killing of two security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Islamabad issuing an unambiguous warning that no attack launched from Afghan territory would go unanswered.
Afghan media corroborated reports of the strikes across several eastern and southeastern provinces, though casualty figures and the full scope of the damage remained unclear at the time of publication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment