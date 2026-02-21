Zelensky Awards Paris Mayor Order Of Princess Olga
“I awarded Anne Hidalgo the Order of Princess Olga, III class, and I am grateful to Madam Mayor for her comprehensive support of Ukrainians – including our athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games – as well as for advancing projects for Ukraine's recovery on the global stage,” Zelensky said.
The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace, energy support, and the importance of Ukraine's reconstruction.Read also: France to provide EUR 71M in grant support, part of which will go to energy sector – Shmyha
As previously reported by Ukrinform, this was Mayor Hidalgo's sixth visit to Kyiv since the full-scale war began.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
