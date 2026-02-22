403
Blizzard Warnings Sweep US East Coast Ahead of Winter Storm
(MENAFN) Authorities have issued blizzard warnings across a large portion of the US East Coast as a major winter storm threatens heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding from the Mid-Atlantic through New England.
The US National Weather Service reported early Saturday that nearly 30 million people are under blizzard alerts from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, including residents of New York City, where forecasters predict snowfall could reach up to 18 inches, with some areas potentially receiving as much as 2 feet.
Warnings cover a stretch from Delaware to southern Connecticut, with the heaviest snow expected Sunday night into early Monday. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, the Weather Service indicated.
This is the first blizzard warning issued for New York City since 2017. The city’s last record-setting snowfall occurred in 2016, when 27.5 inches fell in Central Park—the highest since records began in 1869.
Officials cautioned that sustained winds of 25–35 mph may reduce visibility to near zero and heighten the risk of power outages and coastal flooding. Travel conditions are expected to become “dangerous, if not impossible,” particularly during Monday morning and evening commutes in major cities, including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.
Washington, DC, is expected to see a mix of rain and snow early Sunday, changing to all snow by midday, with accumulations up to 5 inches. Philadelphia could receive up to 12 inches, while New York City and nearby regions—including Long Island, northeastern New Jersey, and parts of coastal and southern Connecticut—may see 15–20 inches or more, depending on the storm’s path.
